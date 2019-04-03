CHARLESTON – Gov. Jim Justice and Mineral County Development Authority director Kevin Clark have announced an expansion of the Northrop Grumman plant in Rocket Center, supplemented by economic incentives by the State of West Virginia, that will retain more than 1,100 jobs and could create 500 more at their Mineral County location over a five-year period.

“Northrop Grumman’s continued investment and commitment in West Virginia is incredible news,” Gov. Justice said. “They are a world-class organization and wonderful business partner. Their decision to expand the Rocket Center facility shines a bright light on the value of doing business in the Mountain State.”

Northrop Grumman has been a pleasure to work with throughout this process,” Clark said. “We are so pleased to have been given the opportunity to compete for this project. We have worked so hard to place Mineral County in a position where we can be the top choice for investment. I am looking forward to continually supporting this company’s investment and success.”

Multiple expansion projects are expected to enlarge the capabilities of the Allegany Ballistics Laboratory previously operated by aerospace and defense company Orbital ATK in Rocket Center.

Northrop Grumman recently acquired Orbital ATK for $9.2 billion.

“Our Rocket Center team has engineered and manufactured technologies to support our military for more than 70 years,” said Mike Kahn, vice president and general manager, defense systems, Northrop Grumman.

“We are extremely pleased that the State of West Virginia will be supporting investments in both infrastructure and in our workforce to ensure we can continue to deliver the capacity and cutting-edge technology that our military services need to execute their missions for many years to come.”

Clark said the quality of the workforce in Mineral County “made the job easy” in negotiations for the expansion.

“We worked hard on this project, but I believe it came down to a decision where Northrop Grumman believes that we have the best people to do the job,” he said.

“I cannot fully express how excited our community is about Northrop Grumman’s investment. Citizens of Mineral County quietly “get the job done,” Clark continued.

“Throughout the great recession, our numbers flattened, but did not recess. During recovery, we steadily climbed. This investment is the culmination of lots of hard work by our community to remain the premier place to ‘get the job done.’

“I would like to specifically thank the current employees of Northrop Grumman in Mineral County. The quality of these workers has obviously made an impact on this decision.”

“West Virginia has the workforce, business climate and infrastructure that manufacturers need to be successful, and this announcement shows that Northrop Grumman recognizes that value,” Ed Gaunch, secretary, West Virginia Department of Commerce agreed.

“The Department of Commerce is committed to working nonstop to help businesses located here succeed on the global manufacturing stage.”

Northrop Grumman is a leading global security company, providing systems, products and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, C4ISR, space, strike, and logistics and modernization. It is also the largest defense contractor and third largest manufacturing employer in West Virginia.

“We appreciate the opportunity to work in tandem with Northrop Grumman to generate jobs and expand their investment in West Virginia,” said Mike Graney, executive director of the West Virginia Development Office.

“At the end of the day, the economic development impact and their decision is a testament to the value, hard work and commitment of their employees and the local support they receive from the surrounding communities.”