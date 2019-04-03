SUSSEX — Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Sussex County that was caused by a vehicle fleeing from state police. A 5-year-old has died from injuries she sustained in the crash. Toriando B. Smith, 29, from Petersburg has been charged with one felony count of involuntary manslaughter, one felony count of eluding police and for driving on a revoked license. Additional chargers are pending.

According to Virginia State Police, the incident began just after 8 a.m. Wednesday when a Trooper observed a 2018 Chevrolet Cruze speeding (39 mph in the posted 25 mph zone) along Route 618/Halligan Park Road in Dinwiddie County. The trooper initiated his emergency lights and siren and initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle. The Chevrolet Cruze pulled over and stopped on the side of the road. But as the trooper approached it on foot, the Cruze pulled away and sped off. A pursuit was initiated.

The pursuit continued onto Route 40 and entered Sussex County where the trooper lost sight of the Cruze, which was traveling in excess of 100 mph. As the trooper searched the area for the suspect vehicle, at approximately 8:15 a.m. he came upon a traffic crash on Route 681/Concord Sappony Road.

At a bend in the road, the Chevrolet Cruze had struck head-on a 2018 Chevrolet Impala. The impact of the crash caused the Chevrolet Cruze to catch fire.

The trooper pulled the pursuit suspect from his burning vehicle. State Police report the suspect was the only occupant in the Cruze. He suffered serious, but non-life threatening, injuries and is being treated at VCU Medical Center in Richmond.

The driver of the Chevrolet Impala, a 30-year-old female of Stony Creek, is being treated at Southside Regional Medical Center in Petersburg for serious, but non-life threatening, injuries. A 5-year-old female passenger in the Impala succumbed to her injuries sustained in the crash. She was transported to MCV Hospital. An 8-year-old male passenger was flown by Virginia State Police Med-Flight helicopter to VCU Medical Center and is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

According to State Police, the crash remains under investigation.