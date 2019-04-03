COLONIAL HEIGHTS — The Colonial Heights High School DECA will present the eighth annual Cruise In' for Cancer Memorial Car Show on Saturday, June 1, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., at the Technical Center parking lot, 3451 Conduit Road. The awards presentation begins at 2 p.m. Rain date is June 8.

This is an open judged show. Street rods, rat rods, muscle cars, antiques, customs, trucks, motorcycles, emergency vehicles, imports and specialty vehicles are welcome to register.

A portion of the proceeds from the car show will go to local programs and organizations that fund and support early detection and breast cancer research.

Free admission for spectators.

There will be concessions/food, portable restrooms on site, a DJ, door prizes and more.

For a registration form or more information about the car show, contact Lesly McBride at 524-3405 ext. 131 or email Lesly_McBride@colonialhts.net