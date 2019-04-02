KEYSER - A Keyser woman was left homeless Tuesday morning as one of the city's older homes - and perhaps the oldest one on South Main Street - was destroyed by fire.

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - A Keyser woman was left homeless Tuesday morning as one of the city’s older homes - and perhaps the oldest one on South Main Street - was destroyed by fire.

Firefighters from all over the area are continuing to battle the blaze at 55 S. Main Street, formerly the home of the late Phillip Jordan Sr. and then the late Sallie Burnside, who was Jordan’s daughter and a Keyser City Council member for ten years in the early 2000s.

The home was currently occupied by Mrs. Burnside’s daughter.

Traffic was stopped on South Main Street between Fort Avenue and East Piedmont Street as emergency vehicles from Mineral and Allegany counties converged on the site. Thick smoke poured from the roof of the two-story wood construction home and could be seen from most sections of the city.

According to witnesses, the upstairs in the rear of the house was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on the scene. The fire spread up to the roof and gutted the second floor.

The occupant was taken to a local hospital to be checked out, and two pet dogs who were in the residence were rescued and being cared for by the Mineral County Humane Officers.



Story will be updated as further information becomes available.





