Year old roundabout in Colonial Heights has reduced wrecks and improved traffic flow

COLONIAL HEIGHTS — In December 2017, a new roundabout was officially placed on Temple Avenue in Colonial Heights. For those who may have been worried about the new traffic patterns, fear not, because the roundabout has improved traffic quality.

Communications coordinator at the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), Bethanie Glover confirmed that serious or fatal wrecks in that area have decreased. “We’ve noticed improvement and reduction in crashes in that area. Roundabouts are generally a safer option in some areas because there’s less risk for angular collisions,” she explained.

“Any collision within a roundabout is more likely to be a sideswipe, which means fewer injuries, fewer fatalities and more of a free flow of traffic,” Glover added.

For many people, roundabouts can be new and scary, but studies show that roundabouts are actually safer and fewer people are hurt in accidents. According to the VDOT website, roundabouts actually reduce the number of accidents that result in serious injury or death.

Another benefit of roundabouts is that they are better for fuel efficiency since vehicles only have to yield rather than come to a full stop like they do at a stop light. Since there are fewer stops, traffic is also less likely to get backed up.

The $20 million project took a year and a half to complete, which isn’t uncommon.

“It depends,” explained Shane Mann, VDOT Richmond District construction engineer. For smaller projects, like the new roundabout in Dinwiddie, since it’s much smaller traffic flow, the job only took nine months. But because of the size of the Temple Avenue roundabout, it took longer to complete. “It really just depends on the location and the size.”

Then there was the decision to make it two lanes. Because of the high volume of drivers coming off and merging onto the interstate, the two lanes help traffic flow better and make it less likely for there to be major backups.

Mann said that the first thing they consider before putting in a roundabout is the traffic patterns of the area. “We look at the existing flow of traffic and figure out how we can maintain that traffic while we build what we need to build,” he explained.

Mann added that the team will often drive through the construction themselves to ensure that everything is easy to understand and makes sense for when citizens start to use it. “We recruit other folks too like family members or friends and ask if it’s confusing,” he said. The team also considers various times and days to ensure that their construction doesn’t interrupt heavy traffic flow.

For those citizens who didn’t feel prepared for the roundabout, VDOT had some resources available for them on their site as well as other resources available in the area. “We took the local libraries and churches, anywhere that requested it, and let attendees walk around a roundabout. If they had a planned route that they normally take, they could walk the roundabout and go in the direction they usually go and learn the basics of how to drive in a roundabout,” Glover said.

“We had one in the area for school bus drivers too,” she added.

Glover emphasized that the main concern for VDOT is safety and citizens may visit the VDOT website for any questions they may have about roundabouts or any traffic queries. For more information on VDOT, visit www.virginiadot.org.

Lindsey Lanham can be reached at llanham@progress-index.com or 804-722-5155.