PETERSBURG — Pamplin Historical Park and the National Museum of the Civil War Soldier connects to the airwaves with guest speaker Gerald Prokopowicz of East Carolina University as he talks about “Frequently Asked Questions (and why they matter) about Abraham Lincoln” on April 4 at 7 p.m.

Dr. Prokopowicz is a teacher of American history who holds a law degree from the University of Michigan and a PhD in history from Harvard University. He is the author of "Did Lincoln Own Slaves? Frequently Asked Questions and Answers about Abraham Lincoln" and "All for the Regiment: The Army of the Ohio, 1861-1862," and is also the online host of Civil War Talk Radio.

Dr. Prokopowicz is a distinguished Lincoln Scholar and serves on the Advisory Boards of the Lincoln Studies Center and the Lincoln Forum.

The Petersburg Civil War Roundtable, PCWRT, will meet the first Thursday of each month except June, July and August at Pamplin Historical Park and the National Museum of the Civil War Soldier from 7-8 p.m. Annual membership is $40. Individuals who are already members of Pamplin Historical Park can become members of PCWRT for $20. Non-members can attend for $5 each meeting. For more information, call 804-861-2408.