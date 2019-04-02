KEYSER - The Keyser City Council approved a $1.5 million budget last week, with finance commissioner Mike Ryan calling it “skin tight.”

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

“We had to take out all the equipment purchases until June 30, when we see what we have left over,” he said. “Then we’ll reallocate any carryover.”

June 30 is the end of the city’s fiscal year.

Included in the projected revenue for 2019-2020 is $550,000 in business and occupation (B&O) tax - the largest source of revenue in the budget.

There is also $411,863 in property taxes, as well as $500 in hotel occupancy tax and $32,000 in parking meter fees - two revenue sources which residents have been asking the city to cut back or cut out altogether.

Among the expenditures listed on the budget are $7,726 for the mayor’s office, $26,486 for the council, 19,151 for the city manager’s office, and $16,795 for the city clerk’s office.

The budget for the police department is listed as $725,000, and the communications center/central dispatch is $190,000.

Parks and recreation will receive $16,335, and $20,828 is earmarked for the operation of the John R. Shelton Swimming Pool. An additional $5,000 is set aside for the city’s parks, and $5,000 for beautification projects.

As for outside agencies, the Mineral County Library will receive $5,000.

Council member William Zacot made a motion to approve the proposed budget, and Terry Liller seconded it. The motion carried 5-0.

The budget must now be approved by the state.



