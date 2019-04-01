Editor's note: The following story was written "just for something fun" by Kristi K. Higgins in honor of April Fool's Day.

Sister and brother, Aowynn, age 3, and Ryker, age 5, were busted pursuing the Easter Bunny, aka E.B., last week; the rabbit hunters were caught on camera by reporter, Kristi K. Higgins, who happened to be at the scene.

E.B. hopped into an undisclosed location within our readership area to lend his furry self to helping raise money for a good cause. In order to protect E.B.’s privacy, The Progress-Index will not divulge where this high-speed foot chase took place.

Initially, the siblings approached E.B. in a timid demeanor. E.B. responded like all good bunnies do … a high-five with a cottontail-wiggle.

Then the seemingly innocent duo quickly turned into mega E.B. fans. They both drilled E.B. with one question after the next; the pair was relentless!

Ryker demanded, “Where’s your basket? Do you know the Tooth Fairy? Are you related to Bugs Bunny? What’s with the off-brand candy?”

In distress, E.B. placed his paws over his long ears.

Aowynn continued the interrogation, “Do you have elves like Santa? What kind of shampoo do you use? Why do you insist on giving us black jelly beans?”

Shaking in his fur and not knowing what to do, E.B. covered his mouth. E.B. doesn’t speak, but, obviously unaware, the young perpetrators kept demanding answers from everyone’s favorite hare.

The two looked at each other and in sync screamed aloud, “Keep your Peeps! Don’t hide the Creeps! We hate Yellow Mellows!”

Upon realizing these Easter Bunny fanatics were not going to back down, E.B. made a run for it … no time for hoppin’!

Determined not to let him get away, Aowynn and Ryker followed in hot pursuit as if their lives depended on it.

With the aid of concerned citizens who witnessed the rambunctious rabbit-chasers, E.B. safely escaped the frenzy.

It is unknown at this time if this incident was premeditated or if authorities are investigating the shocking, borderline-stalking incident.

Kristi K. Higgins can be reached at khiggins@progress-index.com or 804-722-5162.