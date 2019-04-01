CHESTERFIELD — Chesterfield County Environmental Engineering, in cooperation with the James River Soil and Water Conservation District and the Chesterfield County office of Virginia Cooperative Extension, will hold two workshops this spring to teach county residents how to build rain barrels.

These workshops will help residents customize a rain barrel for their yard while they learn how rain barrels help to conserve water, reduce runoff and protect the environment. Building a customized rain barrel can help residents save on their water bills by providing rain water for their outdoor needs.

Two workshops will be held at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds, located at 10300 Courthouse Road. Each workshop will last approximately two hours.

Saturday, April 6, 10 a.m.Saturday, June 15, 10 a.m.

The registration fee is $40. Workshops fill up fast, so interested individuals should register online at www.chesterfield.gov.