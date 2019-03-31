HOPEWELL — Christopher Durham is a man of many talents: actor, voice over artist, children's book author & illustrator, accomplished painter and licensed wildlife rehabilitator. He now resides in New York but for many years, Hopewell was the place he called home.

Durham, along with his pet duck, Clifford, recently returned to Hopewell to visit his parents, James D. and Shelby Durham. During his stay in the "Wonder City", Durham sat down with a Progress-Index reporter to share his success story.

According to Durham, growing up in Hopewell was simple and safe; everyone knew each other, and there was a wonderful sense of community.

“My parents ran West End Esso Service Center for over 40 years," he said. "Everyone came to them for car repairs and gasoline; it was a meeting place. I was a gas pump boy all through high school and college; and, I can still fix my own car!”

When asked which parent he feels “personality-wise” he takes after the most, Durham answered, “I would like to think I got the best qualities of both my parents; both have a great love of animals and are generous and kind. Life is hard, we have to help each other.”

After graduating from Hopewell High School, Durham attended The College of William and Mary; he received a Bachelor of Business Administration in 1981.

Directly afterward, he packed his bags and headed to New York City.

Durham explained, “I knew no one, but a friend had a couch for me to crash on for the first month. I had only visited NYC once to see a play during my college years. I fell in love with the city immediately, especially the wonderful parks where I learned there was a great deal of wildlife to experience; It’s not all theatre and bright lights!”

Durham, who presently lives in NYC and The Catskill Mountains, exuberantly shared, “I love the mountains there and all of its' nature, but there is still nothing like the rush and adrenaline of NYC!”

Durham’s first theatre experience was seeing a local production of ‘The Music Man’. He said he instantly thought to himself, “I want to perform!” He then joined ‘The Theatre Workshop for Young Artists’ in Hopewell.

“During the school year, I traveled around to other schools in an old painted bus performing ‘Tom Sawyer’, ‘A Christmas Carol’, scenes from Shakespeare ... it was so much fun and kept me busy every summer as well,” he recalled.

When asked if he experienced a major break into the acting world, Durham answered, “Career-wise, my luckiest break was meeting a woman named Mary Orr after only a month in NYC. She wrote the short story that became the movie “All About Eve”; she was well-connected and introduced me to an agent who signed me immediately.”

Six months later, Durham landed his first Off-Broadway play and was on a daytime TV show: “Capitol”.

He said, “There have been many dry periods in my forty-year career. I have done it all: acting, voice overs, TV, film; you have to, if you want to pay the rent! It’s a good thing … I just love to work.”

From 1982-1990, Durham was a contract player on three different soap operas: “Capitol”, “Ryan’s Hope” and “As The World Turns” plus he guest starred on “The Blacklist", "Madam Secretary", all of the “Law and Order” franchises, “Rescue Me”, “Third Watch”, “Suits” and many others.

As a television host and personality, Durham appeared in the highly acclaimed documentary “Wild City” with Isabella Rossellini. Durham was, also, the ‘animal expert’ guest on Hallmark’s “New Morning” show for five years. Durham has also reported for HBO, The Travel Channel and Onion News Network.

Durham with great enthusiasm shared one of his favorite roles.

“I’ve done hundreds of commercials, but the best and most fun were the early GEICO CAVEMAN spots; I did the first three where as a CEO I had to take the cavemen to lunch and apologize for offending them,” Durham said.

After laughing about having to apologize to cavemen, Durham continued, “The beauty of it was … the marketing campaign was created by The Martin Agency in Richmond, Virginia. When they cast me in those spots I wrote the CEO of The Martin Agency and told him I was so proud to be from Virginia; I still have his wonderful reply letter to me!”

Beyond acting Durham possesses a number of talents.

“These last few years have drawn me more to painting and writing than acting. To be honest, I just got tired of the constant hustle and bustle of auditioning and running around the city at a breakneck pace,” admitted Durham.

Sharing his wisdom with young actors, Durham always tells them, “As an actor, you will have two jobs: working as an actor and looking for work. Every acting job is temporary; so, have a second skill that you can make money at. Starving is not fun!”

“Fortunately, in my down time, I was also able to pursue my love of painting and writing," Durham said. "I’m very proud of my artwork. Like anything else, you have to practice and do it constantly. With every painting, I learn something new: better brushstroke, shadowing and blending paints.”

In 2000, Durham had his first gallery exhibition in SoHo. His work has been featured in the famed windows of Van Cleef & Arpels in NYC as well as Elle Décor, Victoria and M magazines and The New York Times.

Another forte of Durham’s is writing. In the spring of 2015, Durham wrote and illustrated his first children’s book, “ZOBO”, the story of a sad clown who ventures out into the world to discover the meaning of happiness.

When Durham was asked if he created ZOBO the clown from any of his friends or family, he responded, “Funny you should ask me that question. My friends pointed it out to me that it is me; I have to agree with them … through my journey of meeting people and my experiences, I’ve found happiness.”

Besides acting, art and writing, Durham has a great passion for helping injured and orphaned wildlife receive care and treatment so that they can successfully be returned back to the wild. Durham became a NY state licensed wildlife rehabilitator in 1998.

His pet orphaned Muscovy duck and travel companion, Clifford, was adopted by Durham in 2015 during his hands-on work with the Wild Bird Fund in NYC.

Durham said, “Clifford soon formed a wonderful bond with my rescued Coonhound, Cooper. My latest venture, ‘The Adventures of Clifford and Cooper’, was born out of this unique animal friendship which is a comic strip that will appear soon in ‘The Catskill Mountain News’.”

According to Durham, he has had tremendous highs and big lows in his career. He said, “You just have to keep moving and believe in yourself; it’s not always the easiest thing when you feel beaten down.”

Durham shared the name of his role model.

“Charles Schultz is my idol and hero," Durham said. "I have read every comic strip he ever wrote. A man so disciplined and good who followed his childhood dream and changed the world … really. I have watched “A Charlie Brown Christmas” over 200 times!”

When asked to share three things he has learned about life, Durham responded, “Have fun, be kind, be generous and love a duck!”

While in the area, Durham also visited his childhood friend, Janeen Paszkiewicz, and her family in Chester. The Paszkiewicz’ dog Harper got along nicely with Clifford; he just let Clifford waddle wherever he wanted to go.

Durham shared, “Janeen is really the only childhood friend I keep up with. Janeen likes to talk.”

In their youth, Durham and Paszkiewicz celebrated their April birthdays together. They used to perform plays dressing up in Janeen’s mother’s sheers and walk around the neighborhood wearing them like capes.

The good friends attended the junior/senior prom as well as Durham's ring dance together.

Paskiewicz was a gracious host and shared her home with The Progress-Index for our interview with Durham. Both Durham and Paskiewicz were generous and allowed four juniors from Thomas Dale High School observe and participate in the interview.

Thomas Dale held its inaugural Job Shadow Day on March 26. After touring The Progress-Index and all the departments, the job shadowers were thrilled with the opportunity to meet a celebrity and experience an actual interview. "The Social Butterfly" will be sharing her experience with the four students in our Lifestyles section next Sunday.

If Durham could go back and talk to himself when he was a high school junior, “I would say … I’m proud of you; you followed your heart.”

Janeen laughingly chimed in, “He’d say … Go to prom with Janeen.”

Durham had some parting words for the Thomas Dale students before they headed back to school and toward their futures - “Be the change you wish to see in the world.”

Kristi K. Higgins can be reached at khiggins@progress-index.com or 804-722-5162.