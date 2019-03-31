CHESTERFIELD — The Chesterfield Historical Society of Virginia, in partnership with the Chesterfield County Department of Parks and Recreation, will offer the following Boy Scout Merit Badge Workshops during spring break in April:

American Heritage: April 1, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., addressing history and cultural heritage. Cost $10 and does not include badge.

Citizenship in the Nation: April 2, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., addressing citizen’s rights, liberties and freedoms through historical documents, branches of government and historical speeches. Cost $10 and does not include badge.

Citizenship in the Community: April 3, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., addressing citizen’s rights, duties and responsibilities through local government structure and community involvement. Cost $10 and does not include badge.

Archaeology: April 4, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., addressing the archaeological process, site surveys and site excavations. Cost $15 and does not include badge. Scouts should bring lunch and drink for this day long workshop.

Citizenship in the World: April 5, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., addressing various government structures, international law, world trade, how governments function, foreign relations and address rights, duties and obligations of citizens around the world. Cost $10 and does not include badge.

All workshops have prerequisite requirements and are offered by a merit badge counselor certified with the Heart of Virginia Council. They will be held at Historic Trinity Church, 10111 Iron Bridge Road. Reservations are required and space is limited.

For details and list of prerequisites, contact Bryan Truzzie at 804-751-4946 or truzzieb@chesterfield.gov.

Reservations can be made online at www.chesterfieldhistory.com via PayPal.