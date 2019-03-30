Editor’s note: We are unable to accept church announcements regarding regular services. Please include street address/location of the event with submissions. Church news items can be sent to churchnews@progress-index.com.

Baptist Temple Baptist

PETERSBURG — Baptist Temple Baptist Church, 646 Plum St., will host Rev. Dr. Rayaltor B. Powell, associate pastor of Tabernacle Baptist Church in Petersburg, on March 31 at 11 a.m.

Calvary Baptist

YALE — Calvary Baptist Church, 20248 Courthouse Road, will have its annual Spring/Youth Revival April 16-18. Prayer and praise begins at 7:30 p.m. followed by worship at 8 p.m. nightly. Guest speakers will be Rev. Renee Stepp of Seven Day Adventist Church in Yale on April 16, Rev. Ronnie Franklin of Galilee Baptist Church in Stony Creek on April 17 and Rev. Jameson McLaughlin of New Hope Baptist Church in Waverly on April 18. The public is invited to attend. The church will also hold their annual Hour of Power service on April 19 at noon.

Center Star Baptist

DINWIDDIE — Center Star Baptist Church, 11627 Wheelers Pond Road, will host guest preacher Rev. Delano Medley on March 31 at 11 a.m. Holy Communion will also be served.

City of Faith

PETERSBURG — City of Faith, 20 East Tabb St. Suite 202, gives out free food every Sunday afternoon from 1-3 p.m. For more information, call 804-404-9775. Please bring an ID with you.

Colonial Heights Presbyterian

COLONIAL HEIGHTS — Colonial Heights Presbyterian Church, 211 Lynchburg Ave., will welcome their new pastor Rev. Susie Atkinson on March 31 at 11 a.m.

Community Independent Methodist

CHESTERFIELD — Community Independent Methodist Church, 12033 River Road, will celebrate its 42nd anniversary on April 7. Morning service will be held at 11 a.m. Following a fellowship dinner, afternoon service will be held at 3 p.m. with Dr. Ricardo Haynes and the Brown Grove Baptist Church of Midlothian as special guest.

First Baptist

NORTH DINWIDDIE — First Baptist Church, 25720 Greensville Ave., will host their Fabulous Fifth Fellowship Worship Service on March 31 at 11 a.m. The guests in charge will be Rev. Carlos Jordan and Rocky Mount Baptist Church from McKenney. The church is also having a dinner sale on April 5-6 beginning at 11 a.m. to raise money for their building fund. There will be fried fish, fried chicken, pigs’ feet, mac and cheese, potato salad, green beans, cake and soda. The meal is $10 per person. For more information, contact Deacon Velma P. Nicholas at 804-943-5326 or the church at 804-861-8642.

Gillfield Baptist

PETERSBURG — Gillfield Baptist Church, 209 Perry St., will host the Baptist Ministers’ Conference of Petersburg and Vicinity on April 1 at 6:30 p.m. Dr. Charles Whitfield, president of the Virginia Baptist State Convention, will be the special guest.

Harvest International Full Gospel Center

PETERSBURG — Harvest International Full Gospel Center, 1017 W. Washington St., will have a gospel musical on March 31 at 2 p.m. Some of the groups attending are Rev. Vernon Billy Lee, Gravel Run Baptist Church Choric and Praise Dance Team, Dr. Rayaltor Powell and The Osborne Singers, Faith Hope and Temple Male Choric, Evangelist Shirley Dixon, Harvest Praise and Dance Teams and others.

Hunting Quarter Baptist

STONY CREEK — Hunting Quarter Baptist Church, 16166 Hunting Quarter Road, will host the annual Deaconate Ministry Fellowship Tea on April 13 at noon. The featured guest will be Minister David Moore and Deaconess Shannon Moore of Galilee Baptist Church in Stony Creek. Sister Thomasine Taylor and the Tri-City Dancers will put on a special performance and Sister Lottie P. Tyler of Morning Star Baptist Church in Jarratt will be the mistress of ceremonies. The colors are red and white. The public is invited. For more information, contact First Lady Annette Robb at 804-690-1958 or Deaconess Barbara Elder at 434-430-7750.

Little Bethel Baptist

STONY CREEK — Little Bethel Baptist Church, 23503 Flatfoot Road, will have a leadership workshop on March 30 beginning at 9 a.m. The theme will be “Leaders Pulling Together, Working Together to Do God’s Will.” Rev. Dr. Norwood Carson will facilitate. To RSVP, email lbbc23503@gmail.com or call 434-246-6921. The church is also holding its Spring Revival April 2-4. Prayer and praise begins at 7 p.m. with worship at 7:30 p.m. Guests will be Rev. William Roberts of Mount Carmel Baptist Church in Hopewell on April 2, Rev. Jameson McLaughlin of New Hope Baptist Church in Waverly on April 3 and Rev. Wanda Tucker of Little Mount Baptist Church in Blackstone on April 4. Also, the church’s Ushers’ Ministries will celebrate their anniversary on April 7 at 3 p.m. Rev. Dr. George W.C. Lyons Jr. of Gillfield Baptist Church in Petersburg will be the guest speaker.

Marmora Baptist

CHURCH ROAD — Marmora Baptist Church, 2901 Exeter Mill Road, will have 5th Sunday service on March 31 at 10 a.m. Also, Good Friday service will be held on April 19 at 7 p.m. with the 7 Last Expressions of Jesus presented by the deacons and deaconesses.

Mars Hill Baptist

CAPRON — Mars Hill Baptist Church, 20315 Carys Bridge Road, will have a gospel concert program on March 31 at 4 p.m. Guests will be the Tabernacle Baptist Church Mass Choir and Shelton Smith of Petersburg; Paulus Bryant Jr. from the GMWA Petersburg and Vicinity Chapter; Brother Austin, mime dancer from Norfolk and Jasmine Briggs, praise dancer from the church. All proceeds will go towards the church building fund. The public is invited to attend.

Mt. Gazerine Baptist

BLACKSTONE — Mount Gazerine Baptist Church, 3606 Kenbridge Road, will celebrate their annual Scholarship Service on April 7 at 11 a.m. The church invites all members of the Zeta Phi Beta sorority and the Phi Beta Sigma fraternity to attend. The theme is “Little Scholars Can Become Great Leaders.” For more information, contact Pastor Irene D. Allen at 434-676-1270. The public is invited to attend.

Mt. Moriah

WAVERLY — Mount Moriah United Church of Christ, 12499 Old Forty Road, will celebrate their senior choir on April 7 at 2 p.m. The public is invited to attend. The church will also have Spring Revival April 16-18. Prayer and praise begins at 6:45 p.m. and worship begins at 7 p.m. nightly. Guests for each night are Rev. Linda Skipper of St. John Baptist Church in Stony Creek on April 16, Minister Trevon Winfield of Rhema Word Ministries in Petersburg on April 17 and Elder Ronald Lowery of Refreshing Streams Ministries in Petersburg on April 18.

New First Baptist

PETERSBURG — New First Baptist Church, 1346 Grant Ave., will celebrate Missionary Day on March 31 at 10 a.m. The guest speaker will be Rev. Linda Drummond, associate pastor of Third Baptist Church in Petersburg.

New Hope Baptist

WAVERLY — New Hope Baptist Church, 18183 Old Forty Road, will celebrate their annual Spring Revival April 9-11. Prayer and praise will begin at 7 p.m. with worship at 7:30 p.m. nightly. The guest evangelists are “Lil” Bishop Antonio Tucker Jr. of Kingdom Family Church in Petersburg on April 9, youth night; Rev. Robert Gay of Spirit of Life Church of God in Farmville accompanied by the choir of First Baptist Church in Jarrett on April 10, young adults night and Bishop Jeffrey L. Reaves of Good Shepherd Baptist Church in Petersburg on April 11, adults night. The public is welcome to attend.

Oak Grove Baptist

CHESTERFIELD — Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8021 Reedy Branch Road, will celebrate the 7th pastoral anniversary of Rev. Dr. Earl R. Thompson Sr. and First Lady Thelma Thompson on April 7 at 2:30 p.m. The guest will be Rev. Alonza Williams and the Branches Run Baptist Church family in Amelia. Dinner will be served before the service.

Olive Branch Baptist

DINWIDDIE — Olive Branch Baptist Church, 11119 Boydton Plank Road, will host its “Ministers’ Wives Fashion Show” sponsored by the T.A. Lacy Sanctuary Choir on April 6 at 3 p.m. The church will also be hosting the 6-N-1 Conference on April 13 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Open Door Ministries

PETERSBURG — Open Door Ministries, 301 E. South Blvd., will have their 5th Sunday service on March 31 at 5 p.m. The movie “Prayer Never Fails” will be shown, with questions and comments afterward. A light meal will be served free of charge. The public is invited to attend. Dress is casual. For more information, call Rev. Cornelius Wilder at 917-225-3748.

Refuge Temple Ministries

WAKEFIELD — Refuge Temple Ministries, 144330 Boydton Plank Road, will have an Outreach Community Day on April 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will be a day of education, food, fun and fellowship. VA State University, Southside Community College and VA Union University have been invited, and 4H and the VA Extension Agency will provide nutrition and exercise for all ages. There will be blood pressure checks, a fish fry fundraiser, a clothing giveaway, basketball and more. For information, call Linda at 434-378-4596 or Aaron at 434-378-6611.

Second Presbyterian

PETERSBURG — Second Presbyterian Church, 419 W. Washington St., will hold the 5th service in their Lenten Series 2019 on April 3. The service starts at 12:15 p.m. with lunch following in McIlwaine Fellowship Hall. Guest speaker will be Rev. Ulysses Payne, pastor of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Petersburg. Handicap access is at the rear of the church.

Shiloh Baptist Chesterfield

SOUTH CHESTERFIELD — Shiloh Baptist Church, 6711 Hickory Road, will have a Youth Revival April 3-5 at 7 p.m. nightly. The Revival speakers are Rev. Melissa Freeman from Shiloh Baptist Church in South Chesterfield, Elder Leonard Haskins from Bethesda Baptist Church in Colonial Heights and Rev. Jameson McLaughlin at New Hope Baptist Church in Waverly. The theme is “Bridging the Gap,” Psalm 145:4. All are invited to attend.

Springfield Baptist

SUTHERLAND — Springfield Baptist Church, 1806 Exeter Mill Road, will celebrate the anniversary of their choir on April 7 at 3 p.m. The Blackstone Community Chorus will be in concert.

St. John’s Episcopal

HOPEWELL — St. John’s Episcopal Church, 505 Cedar Lane, hands out uncooked beans and rice on the third Sunday of the month from 9-11 a.m. to people in the community struggling with hunger.

Swift Creek Baptist

COLONIAL HEIGHTS — Swift Creek Baptist, 18510 Branders Bridge Road, will celebrate their 41st anniversary on March 31 at 11 a.m. An anniversary meal will take place at 12:15 p.m. followed by recognition of new members. A special service at 2 p.m. will follow, with Youth Pastor Drew Cheatham speaking.

Trinity Missionary Baptist

PETERSBURG — Trinity Missionary Baptist Church, 233 Halifax St., will be open every Wednesday during Lent for the Stations of the Cross from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Open to the public.

Trinity United Methodist

PETERSBURG — Trinity United Methodist Church, 215 S. Sycamore St., will continue their Lenten Breakfast Series on April 3. The speaker will be Rev. Ray Watson. Breakfast starts at 8:30 a.m. and the speakers begin at 9:30 a.m. The church also holds a feeding program for the hungry, along with other churches, nightly from 6-7 p.m. Enter through the basement entrance on Tulip Alley. No food can be taken out.

Union Grove Baptist

SOUTH CHESTERFIELD — Union Grove Baptist Church, 19111 Church Road, will hold their worship service on March 31 at 9:30 a.m. instead of the usual time. The Carver Reunion Group will be the guests.

Zion Apostolic Christian

PETERSBURG — Zion Apostolic Christian Memorial Temple, 1601 Youngs Road, will hold a spaghetti dinner fundraiser on March 30 from 12-3 p.m. There will be spaghetti, salad, bread, drink and dessert. Individual meals are $10, and family meals feeding 4 are $35. Dine in or carry out; delivery available. To preorder, call 804-464-8946 or email badleyenterprises@gmail.com.

Zion Baptist

PETERSBURG — The Rosemond Smith Women Senate of Zion Baptist Church, 225 Byrne St., will sponsor Rev. Vernon Billy Lee and Mrs. Charlotte King Reaves in concert on April 14 at 4 p.m. For additional information, contact the church at 804-733-7561.