CHESTERFIELD — In lieu of its regular two worship services, Union Branch Baptist Church, "The City of Hope", 11519 River Road, will hold only one praise and worship service on Sunday, March 31, beginning at 10 a.m. with Pastor Kenneth E. Rioland Jr. preaching. Fellowship hour (church school) will precede the service at 9 a.m. All are welcome to attend. For more information call 804-590-2210 or visit the website www.unionbranch.org