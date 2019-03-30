CHESTERFIELD — Chesterfield County Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 2900 block of Sherbourne Road at about 10 p.m. on March 29.

Police responded to a residence in the 2900 block of Sherbourne Road for a report of gunshots. Upon their arrival, officers found a victim outside of a residence suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police continue to investigate and urge anyone with information to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.