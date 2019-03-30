Fire at Interstate Inn on March 17 caused severe damage to one room along with significant damage to the exterior of the motel

CHESTERFIELD — Fire Marshals and Police have arrested a Chester woman in connection with the March 17 fire at the Interstate Inn.

In an email Captain Joe Harvey, deputy fire marshal with Chesterfield Fire & EMS, said "the Chesterfield County Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded Sunday, March 17, at 10:37 p.m. to 2201 Indian Hill Road, the Interstate Inn for the report of a structure fire. One room was severely damaged along with significant damage to the exterior of the motel."

The Chesterfield County Fire Marshal’s Office and Police Department have arrested one individual for the fire. Staci Darlene Austin, 46, of Chester, has been charged with one count of arson.

Harvey said Austin is being held in the Chesterfield County Jail pending a court date in Chesterfield County General District Court.