PETERSBURG — Petersburg Communities Inc. (PCI), a 501c3 nonprofit organization, is sponsoring "The Follies", themed "Remembering the Good Ole Days", on May 18, at Club 17, located on Mars Street. VIP seating is available for Groups of 10 or more.

For more information about this evening of entertainment, contact Mary "Liz" Howard at 804-943-9227 or email at petgcommunities@aol.com.