ETTRICK - On Saturday, March 30, Virginia State University will sponsor Community Health Day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the VSU Multipurpose Center, located at 20809 Second Ave. in Ettrick.

This year's theme is "Spring into Good Health." Health professionals will provide information, screenings and hands-only CPR training. Revive training will be available, as well as information on Medicare eligibility and nutritious meal plans. There will also be exercise demonstrations along with souvenirs and favors from participating vendors.

The event is free and open to the public.