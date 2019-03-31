CUMBERLAND - In late 2002, Shane Riggs was living in Ohio and was homesick for the mountains of Maryland.

His mother and father had moved to Ellerslie and his sister and her family were living in Corriganville. “My idea was to write about the area where I grew up to help me deal with missing people who lived there,” he said. “But home is in your heart. It’s not a place you can get out of your system.”

Riggs wrote a play based on people he had known growing up in Allegany County. He titled it “The Lightbearer.”

“The characters are very loosely --with an emphasis on loosely -- inspired by real personalities I encountered as a child,” said Riggs. “And there actually was a church organization called Lightbearers.” While the characters may be inspired and the story is ultimately a work of fiction, the settings and circumstances are real.

“Ultimately, the play is not about church or religion but about friendship and hope,” said Riggs. “Church is their reason for meeting and socializing every week but their love for each other is what has kept these characters together.”

After moving “back home” in 2003 and while working at the Allegany Arts Council, Riggs met Mark Baker, artistic director of the Embassy Theatre – who made Riggs an offer to produce it. The Embassy Theatre premiered “The Lightbearer” on April 4, 2004. Since that debut, the play has been produced “somewhere” in the nation at least once a year.

In 2006, the play won Best Ensemble, Best Actress, Best Director and Best Script by the Ohio Community Theatre Association.

To commemorate the play’s 15th anniversary this April and to honor the memory of Baker, who died last August, the Embassy is reprising “The Lightbearer.” The show runs April 5-14, 2019.

Under the direction of Tim Bambara, this production features the acting talents of Denise Adams, Rebecca Bensavage, Delanie Blubaugh, Haley Geiger, Nicole Halmos, Linda Julien, Victoria Mann, Whitney O’Haver, Sue Baker Schulten, Sam Seek, Robbie Smith, Caitlin Weems, Danise Whitlock, and Carrie Wolford.

The play tells the fictional but inspired story of five female friends and their relationship to one another for 50 years. Each Saturday, they meet at their church fellowship hall in a small town outside Cumberland to engage in a service or charity project, but one week one member of the usual group cannot attend and her absence due to a serious illness becomes the topic of discussion, guiding the remaining friends into reflections of relationships more five decades strong.

The last time “The Lightbearer” was staged in the Western Maryland area was when a touring company brought their version to Allegany College of Maryland in November 2009. “It’s been almost ten years since its actual hometown has hosted this story,” said Riggs.

“And the way it is being done in this specific production has not been done in its entire history. It’s a new concept for it. If you think you have seen this play, you have not seen it like this. This story has been a big and special part of my life for the last 15 years. I’m excited to see it come back home.”

For more information or reservations, call the Embassy Theatre at 240-362-7183. Tickets are $12 at the door and are also available online at Eventbrite.com.

All events and activities at the historic Embassy Theatre are supported in part by Maryland State Arts Council and the City of Cumberland.



