KEYSER - The Save the Keyser Pool Committee is holding an “Egg My Yard” fundraiser.

For a donation, the SKPC Easter bunnies will hide candy- and toy-filled Easter eggs in your yard during the early morning hours of either April 19, 20 or 21. The donor can pick the date.

Donation schedule is as follows: 25 eggs hidden, $30; 50 eggs hidden, $45; 100 eggs, $70; 150 eggs, $100 and 200 eggs, $135.

To schedule an "egging," message Missy Cummings or Lynn Robinson of Facebook.








