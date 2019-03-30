PIEDMONT - Piedmont mayor Ben Smith gave an update during the recent city council meeting on the early February mud slide that caused a rupture of 365 feet of the community's sewerage line.

By Jean Braithwaite

Tribune Correspondent

The slide in the area of Pearl Street came after many days of excessive, damaging rainfall.

The damaged area continued from Pearl Street, where the roadway had dropped several feet, to close to the location of the CSX Railroad.

Smith said an engineering firm would be in Piedmont shortly to proceed with stabilizing the bank and access the needs of other stabilization work.

“This will be costly,” he said, adding that funding “has been obtained from Gov. Jim Justice’s office.”

Smith gave an estimation for repairing the entire project as “over a million dollars.”

He said that he was not clear on the verbiage of the received notification of assistance, however, he feels that initially “dealing with the first slide will be accomplished.”

Saying that the engineering firm wants to take steps in the repair process, Smith said what may happen is that a problem will be identified through an engineering survey, then fixed, and then move on to the next problem.

In other business, Paula Boggs, parks and recreation commissioner, gave a report on the upcoming opening of the local swimming pool.

Traditionally the opening date is during the Memorial Day weekend, with a swim party to take place on the Friday evening before the holiday.

Boggs said prior to the opening of the pool, sidewalks will be installed, several areas will be painted, and the bathrooms will be updated with the installation of handicapped equipment.

She reported that a recent roast beef dinner to benefit the swimming pool “was a great success and sold out in two hours.”

Boggs said the next fundraiser for the pool will be an additional roast beef dinner to be held Sunday, April 14, at the Piedmont American Legion.