MARTINSBURG – Robert Lee Pauley, Jr., of Mount Storm, has admitted to methamphetamine distribution.

According to United States Attorney Bill Powell, Pauley, age 40, pled guilty to one count of Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Pauley admitted to working with others to distribute more than 500 grams of methamphetamine from March 2018 to May 2018 in Mineral, Grant, and Randolph counties.

Pauley faces not less than ten years and up to life incarceration and a fine of up to $10,000,000.

Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Omps-Botteicher is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Federal Bureau of Investigation; the Potomac Highlands Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative; the West Virginia State Police; and the Ravenswood Police Department investigated.

The investigation was funded in part by the federal Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force Program (OCDETF). The OCDETF program supplies critical federal funding and coordination that allows federal and state agencies to work together to successfully identify, investigate, and prosecute major interstate and international drug trafficking organizations and other criminal enterprises.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert W. Trumble presided.








