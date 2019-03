KEYSER - Jonah Edward Kelly Award nominees Jacob Biser, Kayden Garland, and Jackson White talk with retired Keyser High School teacher and coach Tom O’Connor prior to the annual Kelly reception hosted Thursday night by the Keyser Moose Lodge.

