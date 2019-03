KEYSER - Tickets for the 75th Miss GT Pageant are now on sale at Keyser High School.



KEYSER - Tickets for the 75th Miss GT Pageant are now on sale at Keyser High School.

The pageant is scheduled for Saturday, April 13, at 7 p.m. in the Church-McKee Arts Center.

All former winners from throughout the pageant’s 75-year history are being invited to attend and help celebrate this milestone.

To purchase tickets, go to the KHS office and ask for Sue Szafran.