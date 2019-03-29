KEYSER - Jacob Charles Biser was named the74th recipient of the J. Edward Kelley Award Friday morning during the annual awards program held at the Church-McKee Arts Center.

Biser, the son of Dan and Georgie Biser of Keyser, was nominated for the award along with Kaden Charles-Averick Garland, son of Charles and Aleisha Garland, and Jackson Richard White, son of Shawn and Amy White.

Jim Pyles, retired Maryland State Police and current director of the Allegany County Emergency Services, was the guest speaker.

