KEYSER - The Keyser City Council opened its meeting Wednesday evening with a moment of silence for a man who spent many years in dedicated service to the community he loved.

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

H. Edward Miller, known to most as “Ed,” served Keyser as a member of the city council for 15 years after being elected in 1968. For part of that time, he held the position of finance commissioner.

Miller then moved into the mayoral position, and served a total of three terms - the latest of which came to a conclusion this past June when he decided not to run for re-election.

He was 79 at the time.

Ed passed away on Tuesday following a lengthy illness which he had battled through even as he continued to serve the city over the past years.

Current council member Terry Liller, who was on the council when Miller was mayor, was also a long-time family friend and said Thursday he “has nothing but good memories” about both Ed and his family.

“His younger brother was one of my best friends and I got to know all of his family,” Liller explained. “There were a very decent, close-knit family.”

As for Ed himself, Liller called him “an outstanding man.”

“He loved Keyser, and he hated seeing what Keyser had become,” he said, adding that Ed felt “a level of frustration because there’s no magic formula to fix things.”

Miller had other jobs, as well, including working in retail and as a mail carrier.

Liller shared a story he was told about Miller as a store owner, when he worked at and eventually bought Kaplon’s Men’s Store in downtown Keyser.

According to the story, someone needed a suit for a formal event but could not pay for it, and Ed told him to go ahead and take it and pay for it when he was able.

“That’s the type of person he was,” Liller said.

“I loved him. I really did. I would have done anything in the world for him.”

Gary Rice Sr. served on the council with Miller in the early 1980s, at a time when Irving T. Athey was mayor and the officials were dealing with such issues as a failing sewer system in the Airport Addition and consideration of a 260 percent raise in water rates.

“I was there when we were on the council together, and I was on the council when he became mayor,” Rice said.

“He was a great man to work with. I appreciated everything Ed did for Keyser,” he said.

Cumberland city manager Jeff Rhodes was hired by Miller to be Keyser’s city administrator, and also remembers the civil servant fondly.

“I have served four communities as a city manager or city administrator and I have never met any elected official who loved their community more,” he said.

“It was an honor to serve under his leadership and Keyser is a far better community today because of Mayor Miller.”

Current Keyser mayor Damon Tillman expressed his condolences Wednesday evening to Miller’s family, and told the News Tribune Thursday that Miller’s death was “a sad loss for the City of Keyser.

“I appreciate his 22 years of service to the community,” he said. “He was a pillar to this community.”

Tillman said he hopes he and the current administration will be able to “continue the good things Ed was doing.”

He leaves behind his wife of 59 years, Jo Ann, who in later years would often accompany him to city council meetings; one son; a daughter-in-law, two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; three brothers, a sister and a brother-in-law.



