PETERSBURG - On March 29 at 2 p.m., the Freedom Support Center will host the 50th Anniversary Commemoration of the Vietnam War to honor and thank our Vietnam era veterans and all U.S. Armed Forces who served on active duty during the involvement in Vietnam from November 1, 1955, to May 15, 1975.

The commemoration event's mission is to celebrate Vietnam War veterans, and all veterans during this 20-year period, their families, the fallen, the wounded, those who were held as prisoners of war, those missing and unaccounted for and those on the home front who also made the ultimate sacrifice.

The event is sponsored by the FLITE Foundation. The Freedom Support Center is located at 32 W. Washington St. To RSVP, call 804-451-0205 or email avincent@petersburg-va.org.