MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU Medicine has been recognized by Newsweek as part of its inaugural list of the World's Best Hospitals.

According to Newsweek, the World’s Best Hospitals 2019 ranking lists the best hospitals in 11 countries: USA, Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Switzerland, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Australia, and Israel. The countries were mainly selected based on standard of living/life expectancy, population size, number of hospitals, and data availability.

The list is based on three data sources: recommendations from medical experts, results from patient surveys, and medical key performance indicators on hospitals.

This ranking comes on the heels of last year’s U.S. News HYPERLINK "https://wvumedicine.org/news/article/wvu-medicine-j-w-ruby-memorial-hospital-receives-three-national-u-s-news-world-report-rankings/" ranking of four WVU Medicine hospitals as part of its 2018-19 Best Hospitals in the United States.

“Our strategy is to provide the best quality and most comprehensive care to the people of West Virginia so they never have to leave the state to receive the care they need,” Albert Wright, Jr., president and CEO of the WVU Medicine West Virginia University Health System and West Virginia University Hospitals, said. “We have been making great progress in this over the past few years, and to have our health system recognized by Newsweek as one of the best in the world validates our strategy.”

The rankings will be published online and in the March 29 issue of Newsweek magazine.





