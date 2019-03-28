CHESTER - Current and new John Tyler Community College students who live in Amelia, Dinwiddie or Sussex county and who are studying science, technology, engineering, mathematics or health care, STEM-H, have the opportunity to receive a scholarship for the 2019-2020 academic year that pays for tuition and fees not covered by financial aid. The scholarships are offered by the John Tyler Community College, JTCC, Foundation with the support of the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission.

To be considered for a Tobacco Region Scholarship, current and prospective students must:

Live in Amelia, Dinwiddie or Sussex county;Complete a 2019-2020 Free Application for Federal Student Aid, FAFSA; andEnroll in or be enrolled in a STEM-H certificate or degree program at John Tyler Community College. A current list of STEM-H majors offered at Tyler may be found at www.jtcc.edu/stem. Please note: Some program names have changed, so current students may be enrolled in majors with slightly different titles.

Those interested in applying for a Tobacco Region Scholarship must complete the JTCC Foundation’s scholarship application found at www.jtcc.edu/scholarships. Completed applications must be received by April 15 in order to be considered. Students who already have completed a JTCC Foundation 2019-2020 scholarship application do not need to apply again to be considered for a Tobacco Region Scholarship.

Priority for the Tobacco Region Scholarship will be given to full-time students who are within one year of completing their certificate or degree at Tyler, and all scholarship awards are subject to available funding.

Students who have questions about the Tobacco Region Scholarship may contact Eddie Webster, scholarship program administrator at wwebster@jtcc.edu or 804-594-1477.