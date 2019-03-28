BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Three teams from Mineral County will be advancing to the West Virginia History Bowl State Championship Tournament in Charleston.

The Frankfort Middle School team, which was a runner-up in the RESA VIII competition, automatically qualified for state-level competition.

Keyser Middle School Team 1 and Team 2 finished fourth and fifth in the March 1 RESA VIII competition, and therefore qualified for a second chance at state competition by participating in the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History’s play-in round on March 16.

As a result, they also earned a spot in the state competition.

Members of the Frankfort team are Chloe Westfall, Nathan Lange, Timothy Umstead, and Luke Duncan, and they are coached by Andrew Knotts and Dianna Eary.

Keyser Middle School Team One is composed of students Tamara Allen, Kayley Clauze, Victoria Smith and Audrey Williams, and Keyser Middle School Team Two is made up of Maddy Fisher, Charity Lark, Tyler Lannon and Maddie Rhodes.

The KMS teams are coached by Tommy Nester.

The West Virginia History Bowl features questions compiled by the staff of Archives and History about the state’s architecture, arts, culture, geography, government, history, people, literature and sports. The Archives and History staff has developed more than 2,000 questions for its online Quick Quizzes.

Eighth graders in public, private and homeschool education programs are eligible to compete on the four-person teams in double-elimination tournament play. The regional winners and runner-up teams from each region along with the eight play-in qualifiers advance to the state tournament, which will take place April 30 at the Culture Center, State Capitol Complex in Charleston.

For more information about the annual competition, contact Matt McGrew, History Bowl coordinator, at 304-558-0230 or Matt.McGrew@wv.gov.







