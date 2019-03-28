KEYSER - What started out Tuesday as an almost confrontational meeting between Mineral County's educators and state representatives turned into a 2 1/2-hour discussion which one state senator called “one of the best meetings I've been to.”

By Liz Beavers

Tribune Managing Editor

Spearheaded by Mineral County Board of Education vice president Mary Jane Baniak and Frankfort High School teacher Terri Engnoth, the public meeting was designed as an opportunity for Mineral County educators to share their thoughts on education reform with the senators and delegates who represent the county.

The lawmakers are currently in recess from a special session called by Gov. Jim Justice to once again take up the issue of education reform after the massive and highly-controversial education bill failed to pass in the regular session.

Senators Dave Sypolt, Craig Blair and Charles Trump and Delegates Ruth Rowan, Gary Howell and John Paul Hott were all in attendance Tuesday, along with Del. Danny Hamrick of Harrison County, who chairs the House Education Committee, and Del. Marshall Wilson of Berkeley County.

The meeting started off with a Powerpoint presentation by Engnoth on some issues which she said Mineral County educators had previously brought up as priorities, and some issues which had been included in the failed bill.

Among the items on the bill which had sparked much debate during the legislative session were innovation zones, charter schools, and education savings accounts.

At one point it was expressed that some of the items in the bill, such as those three, made the educators feel the legislators were working against public education.

Del. Wilson interrupted, saying, “There are no sides here; nobody is against the teachers.”

When one of the teachers spoke up, he interrupted again, sparking a bit of an exchange for a minute or two.

Once everyone moved from the auditorium into the library, however, the discussion turned more friendly and ranged from mental health needs for students, a major shift in the type of skill sets which employers say students need when they graduate, and a need for more updated technology in the schools, to whether or not charter schools really do pose a threat to the public school system and its funding sources.

Some of the legislators participated in the discussion, but most listened as the teachers, counselors and substitutes expressed their frustrations with many of the problems they face on a daily basis.

Sen. Blair attempted to assure the educators that he and his fellow legislators are listening.

“I can tell you, from the Senate side, we all share the same goals,” he said.

“I’m hoping that the teachers here have discovered the legislators aren’t these evil boogey men who are trying to destroy education,” he said.

“We need to feel that we’re being heard and that you’re listening,” Baniak told them.

Engnoth, who had passed out a four-page list of items that could possibly be included in a new reform bill, asked those present to vote “yes” or “no” on each item. She will be tabulating the results and forwarding them to the legislators in anticipation of the special session reconvening possibly in April.





