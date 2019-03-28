SHORT GAP - Frankfort's Lady Falcons played host to Fort Hill on Tuesday in a game that might best be described as a pitching duel. In the circle for Frankfort was freshman Marie Perdew, for the Lady Sentinels, it was senior Brianna Powell. In the end, each would give up only four hits apiece, but Frankfort got a little more support at the plate to secure the 2-0 victory.

By Chapin Jewell

Tribune Correspndent

The game would remain scoreless until the bottom of the fifth inning when Frankfort put up the first run. With two outs, Marie Perdew doubled on a fly ball to left field. Two batters later, Kylee McGuire hit a single to drive in Perdew from second to give Frankfort the 1-0 lead.

According to Frankfort coach Charlie Kenney, “Being scoreless into the bottom of the fifth is something we’ve seen; we just had Petersburg the same way in our last game so of course that was on my mind. We had runners on almost every inning, so we kept preaching to each other to stay focused. Then Kylee (McGuire) hit a shot to drive in Marie.”

In the bottom of the sixth inning, the Lady Falcons would tack on their second and final run of the game. Freshman Erin Clark, the second batter of the inning, reached first base on a walk. Kaitlyn Crist advanced Clark to second on a single to left field. Clark would then advance to third base on a passed ball. Rachel Noah would then fly out to right field, scoring Clark who had tagged up from third, to give Frankfort the 2-0 edge.

Marie Perdew led the Falcons offensively with a double. In addition, Kaitlyn Crist, Kylee McGuire, Allison Kenney, and Rachel Noah all added singles for the Falcons. Noah was credited with an RBI, as was McGuire, while Perdew and Erin Clark were credited with runs.

Freshman Marie Perdew earned the win in the circle. Perdew went the distance (seven innings) in the shutout victory, striking out 10 and allowing only four hits.

“It was a quality start for Marie. She mixes her pitches well and was hitting her spots the way she should. Bri also pitched well. I’ve coached against Brianna’s pitching for about six years, so we knew what to expect, and prepared for it. Our hitters knew what to look for and overall stayed within our game plan,” Frankfort coach Charlie Kenney explained.

In the loss, Fort Hill’s Brianna Powell turned in a quality performance in the circle. Powell struck out two, walked three, and gave up only two runs on four hits.

At the plate, the Lady Sentinels were led by Reagan Marrale with a double. Rachel Hare, Olivia Hess, and Brianna Powell would each add a single.

“We have a group of workers on this team and they deserve every win they get. We won the game against a great program and still had players stay after the game for about an hour of practice. We will continue to work and improve until our goals are achieved,” Kenney stated.

Frankfort (1-1), will next host Keyser (3-1) today at 4 p.m. “It will be a battle for both teams; Keyser is legit. I think it will boil down to whoever can capitalize on the other’s mistakes the best. We will be prepared,” Kenney said of today’s matchup.





