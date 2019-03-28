Authorities said the defendant steered state funds for at-risk youth into a company she helped form that never provided the billed-for services

RICHMOND — A former Hopewell city employee is facing up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty Wednesday to charges of stealing almost a half-million dollars in state funds earmarked for at-risk school children.

According to court records, Jamillah Karriem, 45, of Richmond, pleaded guilty in Eastern District Court to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and one count of making a false tax return. She is set to be sentenced July 1.

Authorities said Karriem asked a friend to start a business called A World of Possibilities that purported to provide counseling and mentoring to at-risk students in the Hopewell public school system. Between November 2011 and June 2015, WOP billed Hopewell for more than $480,000 worth of services that never occurred, prosecutors said.

Karriem also was reported to have filed four false tax returns during that time frame under-reporting her income, which authorities set as a total of more than $133,000.

At that time, Karriem was Hopewell's coordinator for the Comprehensive Services Act, which Virginia uses to provide state funding for at-risk studenttsAs CSA coordinator for Hopewell, it was Karriem's job to direct CSA-funded contracts to service providers for the at-risk children. Prosecutors said instead, she steered funds to WOP, which never provided the services.

“As a result of Karriem’s theft of nearly half a million dollars from the city of Hopewell, she deprived at-risk school children of critically needed counseling services,” G. Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District, said in a statement announcing the guilty plea. “Entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring those taxpayer funds were spent on improving the lives of at-risk children, Karriem chose instead to devise a complex fraud scheme to line her own pockets."

