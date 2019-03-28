CLARKSBURG – Michael Corey Alt of Elk Garden has admitted to his involvement in a drug distribution conspiracy, according to United States Attorney Bill Powell.

CLARKSBURG – Michael Corey Alt of Elk Garden has admitted to his involvement in a drug distribution conspiracy, according to United States Attorney Bill Powell.

Alt, age 34, pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, admitting to working with others to distribute methamphetamine from August 2017 to June 2018 in Mineral, Hardy, and Hampshire counties and elsewhere.

Alt faces up to 20 years incarceration and a fine of up to $1,000,000.

Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Omps-Botteicher is prosecuting the cases on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, The West Virginia State Police, and the Potomac Highlands Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force investigated.

The investigation was funded in part by the federal Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force Program (OCDETF). The OCDETF program supplies critical federal funding and coordination that allows federal and state agencies to work together to successfully identify, investigate, and prosecute major interstate and international drug trafficking organizations and other criminal enterprises.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided.







