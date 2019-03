PRINCE GEORGE - Prince George Triad is sponsoring a day trip to Arundel Mills Mall and Maryland Live Casino on Monday, April 29. The bus will leave at 8 a.m. from the South Crater Road Walmart parking lot and return at 9 p.m.

The cost of the trip is $50. A $25 deposit is required to reserve a seat, with the balance due by April 15. The trip is open to all.

For more information or to reserve your seat, contact Ruth Parham at 804-721-2647 or Helen Jones at 804-720-7949.