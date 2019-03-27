VSU introduces pins to encourage inclusivity about gender-identity

ETTRICK —Virginia State University has recently launched its latest effort to be inclusive. Pronoun pins are being used to help individuals show what they are identifying as and can be referred to by their appropriate pronouns.

Chevelle Moss-Savage, program administrator for diversity and inclusion at VSU helped start the pronoun pin push.

“Being one of our strongest allies, Moss-Savage first introduced us to this notion probably about two years ago,” said Vice President of Student Success and Engagement Letizia Gambrell-Boone. “It was an initiative that really came forward this year as an opportunity for us to affirm individuals at Virginia State University.”

“We were attending another program and the association called ‘Side by side' had pronoun pins, and I thought it would be great for us to have our own pronoun pins that indicated Virginia State University,” said Regina Barnett-Tyler.

The pronoun pins include they/them/theirs, he/his/him, she/her/hers and ze/zir/zirs. The pins are available at events like open houses and also for anyone who completes LGBTQIA+ 101 and safe zone ally training.

The pins are not just for individuals to use in order to identify themselves, they can also be used as a teaching moment. “I think it’s also a good educational tool for those who are not as well-versed on inclusion. So, some of our faculty members who are not as hip to inclusivity education, if you’re wearing a pronoun pin, it gets you to start talking,” said Associate Vice President of Student Success and Engagement Dr. Jame’l Hodges.

“A lot of students want to be called what their official or government name is not, and so professors should address them the way they want to be addressed. So, I think it helps to cut out some of the confusion and also educate people,” Hodges added.

Another way VSU has tried to be affirming and inclusive is by putting through pronouns in their email signatures. “Several people that have designated themselves as allies use their pronouns in their signatures. Also, depending upon the occasion we will introduce ourselves using our pronouns,” said Gambrell-Boone, who also has her pronouns listed in her signature.

With the pronoun pins growing in popularity, Gambrell-Boone isn’t too sure where it will take them.

“Where it can grow? Who knows? It could be a full-on campaign where we have t-shirts and other types of things, but what we really want to do is let all of our constituents know that this is something that is of value to us,” Gambrell-Boone said.

“I think it could also lead to different enrollment numbers or different types of students who may want to come to Virginia State by letting them know that we are inclusive and we are educating ourselves about these growing needs for society. Not many HBCU’s (historically black colleges and universities) are doing this, so we are on the cutting edge of doing this and having gender-neutral bathrooms. All of these things we’re having are really cutting-edge for our community,” added Hodges.

VSU doesn’t pride themselves on just LGBT+ inclusivity, they also celebrate various heritage months. “We’re in the middle of women’s history month right now, we also celebrate black history month, domestic violence and sexual assault awareness month. We’re on cutting edge in terms of celebrating all areas of inclusivity,” said Hodges.

“There are just many ways to celebrate the uniqueness of our students,” said Gambrell-Boone.