PETERSBURG — Police have arrested a man they believe was involved in a series of cash burglaries over a six-day period in the city's south and east ends.

James Theodore Cartwright, age not given, was taken into custody Tuesday, Police Captain Emanuel Chambliss said. He has been charged with five counts of burglary and one count of attempted burglary.

Chambliss said between March 19-25, six burglaries were reported at city businesses.

Police are asking anyone with information about these burglaries to call Prtersburg-Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212 or submit their information through the P3 Tips app on a mobile device.