KEYSER - The Keyser City Council is poised Wednesday to take action on imposing a fire fee on residents and businesses located outside the city limits but within the Keyser Fire Department's first due area.

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

The mayor and council have been researching the possibility of reaching out beyond the city’s limits since February, saying the properties outside the corporate limits are receiving the benefit of the city’s fire protection, but are not having to pay for it while the residents living within the city limits pay a fee for the same protection.

Since the proposal was brought up, city administrator Buck Eagle and finance commissioner Mike Ryan traveled to Bridgeport, West Virginia, where they met with city officials to discuss how the fee has worked for them.

According to Eagle, it has been quite successful in helping to fund the all-paid Bridgeport Fire Department.

The Keyser city officials said it is only fair if all the properties receiving fire protection pay their fair share.

“Any way you look at it, it’s justified,” council member Terry Liller said during the March 13 council meeting.

“We are so fortunate to have our volunteer fire department and we need to do all we can to keep them,” he said.

In other business on the agenda for Wednesday’s meeting, the council is expected to approve the 2019-2020 budget, to move forward with applying for Home Rule, and to approve the city employee evaluation policy and forms.

Under new business, the officials will discuss and possibly take action on the opening dates for the John R. Shelton Swimming Pool.

The meeting gets underway at 6 p.m. in the council chambers of City Hall.