COLONIAL HEIGHTS - Southside College of Health Sciences. SCHS, welcomed the Colonial Heights Police Department for an active assailant training course. The purpose of the training was to educate staff and students for potential situations that may occur in the workplace involving active assailants and the actions they can take when faced with a potentially life threatening situation. For the purposes of this training, an active assailant is any person who is armed, potentially armed or poses a threat in the workplace.

Southside Regional Medical Center’s Director of Security, Barry Stocks, started this partnership with Colonial Heights Police Department to ensure that nurses that graduate from SCHS had this information before they entered the workplace. “No business is immune to the threat of violence. Our goal is to prepare our graduating nurses and make sure their situational awareness goes beyond caring for patients,” Barry said. he went on to state that, “Captain Steven Groat with Colonial Heights PD has been instrumental in providing officers and training. We are grateful for their assistance.”

Because of this initiative, Petersburg Police Department will be working on active assailant training with SRMC on their main campus. Barry says that saving lives starts with your employees and training like this is valuable for people no matter what industry they are in.