More than 550 Virginia high school seniors shadowed bankers for a chance to win scholarships

CARSON - Earlier this month, more than 550 Virginia high school seniors spent the day shadowing bankers at 36 banks across Virginia as part of Bank Day, a statewide effort sponsored by the Virginia Bankers Association, VBA, Education Foundation and the VBA Emerging Bank Leaders. The purpose of the day was to expose students to the banking industry, as it provided an opportunity for the students to learn about banking, financial services and the vital role banks plays in their communities.

From their experience, participating students will write an essay for the chance to win a scholarship. Six regional scholarships of $2,500 each will be awarded by the VBA, and from those six winners, an overall statewide winner will be chosen. The statewide winner will receive an additional $5,000 scholarship, or $7,500 in total. There will also be six honorable mention scholarships of $1,000 each. In all, twelve students statewide will receive scholarships totaling $26,000.

During their visit, the students learned about the banking industry, ways to manage their financial futures, career opportunities in banking and the ways that banks support the communities they serve.

"Bank Day is one of the best short-term, hands-on experiences for students - the opportunity to tour the bank, observe customer/banker interaction, learn about the many services banks offer and start the networking that often leads to part-time and summer jobs, scholarships and a start on a career path in the banking industry,” said Bruce Whitehurst, president and CEO of the VBA.

Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton commended VBA Bank Day by entering a resolution into the Congressional record on March 14, 2019.