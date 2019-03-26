Fifth graders learn to say no to drugs, alcohol, bullying

COLONIAL HEIGHTS - Earlier this month, Tussing Elementary School fifth graders graduated from the D.A.R.E., Drug Abuse Resistance Education, program.

Held annually in Colonial Heights Public Schools, CHPS, the D.A.R.E. program is put on by the Colonial Heights Police Department to teach fifth grade students the harmful effects of tobacco and alcohol in their bodies as well as how to handle peer pressure and stress.

“Over the last few months, all of your children have learned about the various ways to make safe and responsible decisions,” said Career Officer M.D. Duncan. “That is the mission of D.A.R.E. in addition to helping them make the best decisions to lead safe and healthy lives.”

The graduation ceremony began with some welcoming words from Tussing Elementary School Principal Remus James, CHPS Superintendent Dr. Joseph Cox, Colonial Heights Police Chief Jeffrey Faries and Duncan before a student from each of the five fifth grade classes shared an essay about what they learned from the D.A.R.E. program.

Then the students’ faces lit up as Colonial Heights Master Officer Hermon Calhoun brought his Drug K-9, Justice, in for a demonstration.

The program concluded as a total of 107 students from the classrooms of Kristin Acchione, Richie McGuire, Marian Moody, Justin Leak and Eric Hallal walked across the stage and received their certificates while being cheered on by family and friends.