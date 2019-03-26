KEYSER - Mineral County Schools are launching a program to help their students better develop their math skills and, as a result, be better prepared to enter the work world as adults.

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

“Math4Life is a five-year initiative to support math improvement on the state level, the board level and, ultimately, at the student level,” explained Barbara Kesner, director of curriculum and instruction for Mineral County.

Kesner, who spoke to the Mineral County Board of Education about the program this week, explained that state-level tests have shown “unfortunately, our students are not ready with math skills as they graduate.”

According to Kelly Wilson, assistant director of curriculum and instruction, part of the problem is that students are afraid of math, and parents feel they aren’t equipped to help them.

“The purpose is to get kids less afraid of math,” she said.

Among the components of the program is a solicitation of input from business owners and community leaders to see “what they want our students to know as they move into the work world,” Kesner said.

Another component is to have students and parents sign an online pledge to “approach math with an open mind.”

According to the pledge: “I will celebrate my mistakes as opportunities to grow. I will be confident and work hard to understand math and I won’t give up,”

Kesner encourages everyone to go online and sign the pledge.

“The State Department of Ed will be watching Mineral County to see how many take the pledge,” she said.

The pledge can be found on the wvde.us/math4life website, and as of Friday, 13,911 West Virginians had signed.

