Guncotton Coffee hosts event in recognition of Women's Month

HOPEWELL — On Thursday, March 21, Guncotton Coffee hosted a Ma’am Market where local women vendors set up a table for a couple of hours to sell their homemade goods.

Guncotton chose to hold the Ma’am Market as a way to celebrate women creators as the end of Women’s History Month nears.

Some of the vendors included Wonder City Bakery, Hulsey Handmade, Rolling Hill Candle Company, Watch Wonder Bloom and Doterra.

The vendors sold a wide variety of goods ranging from candles to cakes to homemade purses.

Trish Honaker of Wonder City Bakery sold a wide assortment of cookies and cakes including a cookie that featured a painting easel drawn on it with icing.

Honaker currently bakes out of her home in Hopewell and while she has a set menu, she also takes special requests. “I’ve done this all at home, which can get a little hairy with one home oven, but I have a really good time so I’m glad I’m here,” she said.

“Back in high school I started cooking more at home,” she added. “It snowballed from there. Throughout college, I cooked a lot. Ever since then I’ve just been making and someone said ‘Hey this would be something I would buy’ and I thought ‘Maybe I’ll try that.’”

Another vendor, Angel Coleman, set up her candles with Rolling Hill Candle Company. Coleman is from Prince George and started selling other people's products before she decided to start selling her own candles. All candles are made with 100 percent soy wax from American grown soybeans.

“I wanted to sell somebody else’s candles,” said Coleman. “Then I got to thinking ‘Why not try it myself?’” She had candles and wax melts to choose from and takes orders online if interested buyers can’t make it to one of her tables.

Jody Brown is a wellness advocate for Doterra, who also had a vendor at the Ma’am Market. Doterra is a company that sells essential oils and natural products to help treat pain.

“They are very good for anything you may have. Any kind of pain, digestive problems, there’s an oil for everything. It does not cure, it just helps,” said Brown. “Doterra is a company that sources from other countries which gives people in other countries jobs, and we help build them things. That’s what’s special about Doterra.”

Brown mentioned that there were various lines to choose from and not only did Doterra have products for adults, they also had a baby and children’s line of products.