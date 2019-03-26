FAIRMONT - On Wednesday, Keyser traveled to Marion County to take on East Fairmont. The Golden Tornado was coming off a tough 9-8 loss to Hampshire; East Fairmont opened the season last Saturday with two losses of their own. On this day, it would be the Bees earning their first victory of the season, finishing Keyser off in five innings with an 11-1 ten-run rule victory.

By Chapin Jewell

Tribune Correspondent

East Fairmont scored three runs in the first inning, two runs in the second, four runs in the third and two in the fourth to reach 11 runs in short order. Keyser would earn one run in the top of the fifth inning as Ryan Shoemaker singled to bring in Liam McKenzie to make the score 11-1 n favor of the Bees. The game would end with an 11-1 victory for East Fairmont after the top of the fifth inning.

In the loss, Keyser was led in hitting by Jackson White with two hits. Ryan Shoemaker added a single and an RBI, while Liam McKenzie doubled and scored a run.

From the pitcher’s mound, Jackson White went two innings, striking out two, walking one, and giving up seven hits and five runs. Evan Matlick went one and one-thirds innings, striking out one, walking one, and gave up six runs on seven hits. Darrick Broadwater went two-thirds of an inning, striking out one and walking one, while giving up only one hit and no runs.

East Fairmont got a complete five-inning game from pitcher Garrett Wilkerson. Wilkerson struck out five, walked one, and gave up only one run on five hits. Wilkerson threw 47 strikes in 71 pitches thrown.

At the plate, the victorious Bees got three hits and three RBI’s from Brandon Corley. Ace pitcher Garrett Wilkerson also added four RBI’s on two hits.

In post-game comments, East Fairmont coach Joe Price commented on just how well his experienced-laden team had played on the night. Price also praised the aggressiveness his Bees displayed. Everyone knows there’s nothing more pesky than a group of aggressive Bees. It appears on this night, Keyser simply ran into a buzz-saw.

The Golden Tornado (0-2) looked to rebound with games scheduled against Petersburg on Friday and Northern today.



