SHORT GAP - The Frankfort High School Concert Band earned unanimous Superior ratings at this week's Region IX Concert Festival at Musselman High School in Inwood, West Virginia.

The band has worked for several weeks in preparation for this event. High school and middle school bands from the Eastern Panhandle participated in the two-day event.

The Frankfort Concert Band performed "Prelude to an Old English Festival" by James Swearingen and "Havendance" by David R. Holsinger.

The adjudicators were Jeff Bryant, superintendent of Greenbrier County Schools and former director of bands at Greenbrier East High School; Tim James, director of bands at Cabell Midland High School; and Cindy Smith, retired director of bands at Blennerhassett Middle School.

The three judges awarded the band Superior ratings (I) and graded the band with a ”A" in all musical categories: Tone, Intonation, Ensemble Effect, and Interpretation.

The Frankfort Band will travel to New York City on April 24-26. In addition to touring the city and seeing a Broadway show, the group will perform on the flight deck of the USS Intrepid at the Intrepid Air, Sea, and Space Museum.

The Concert Band and Jazz Ensemble will present their annual spring concert on Sunday, May 5, at 3 p.m. in the school's auditorium. The public is cordially invited to attend this free concert.





