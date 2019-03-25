PETERSBURG - Crater Community Hospice CNA Tracee Garris is named Caregiver of the Month in the Bliley's Outstanding Caregiver Awards Program. This award honors outstanding healthcare staff providing end of life care who display exceptional compassion in caring for patients and families.

Tracee has been with Crater Community Hospice since 2014 and holds a very important role in our care team. She goes above and beyond in caring for patients and their families, she loves to serve others and considers her role in their care a mission and not a career or job. She exemplifies caring and the Crater Community Hospice motto of "Celebrating Life Every Day."

It's employees like Tracee that help make Crater Community Hospice the "Best of the Best."