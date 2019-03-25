Statesmen split wins with visiting Louisburg

SOUTH PRINCE GEORGE — The Richard Bland College of William & Mary softball team defeated Virginia State University 9-5 at home on Wednesday evening, March 20. The second game was canceled due to weather.

Richard Bland College claimed a 9-5 victory on Wednesday evening, despite a big push by Virginia State in the third inning. RBC was able to get things started by a home run from sophomore Taylor Bilyard. Even with Virginia State's grand slam by Kennedy Preston, the Statesmen pulled away for good with seven runs in the third inning. Sophomore Katie Haney tripled on a 1-1 count, scoring two runs. Sophomore Allison Jarrett then singled on a 2-2 count, also scoring two runs. Sophomore Joana Holland took the victory for the Statesmen. She surrendered four runs on three hits over four innings, striking out four. RBC was able to collect nine hits. Jarrett and sophomore Jez Chitty each collected two hits to lead the team.

With this game, the Statesmen improved to 10-14 on the season, while Virginia States fell to 9-11.

RBC played their next games at home on Saturday, March 23, against Louisburg College. The Statesmen split with visiting Louisburg 6-4 and 2-8.

GAME ONE

The Statesmen were able to stay on top of Louisburg for the win with a score of 6-4. RBC got things started in the second inning when freshman Erin Doyle hit a solo home run. The Hurricanes were able to even things up at one in the top of the third inning. The Statesmen pulled away for good in the fourth inning with four runs. Sophomore Taylor Bilyard tripled on a 0-2 count, scoring two runs. Sophomore Megan Vincent earned the victory in the pitcher's circle. She lasted seven innings, allowed eight hits and four runs while striking out seven. Bilyard led the team with two hits.

GAME TWO

Richard Bland struggled to get their offense going in the second game of the day, leading to a 2-8 score. Sophomore Skyler Bagnall tripled on a 1-1 count, scoring one run. Sophomore Joana Holland was on the pitching rubber for RBC. She went four and a third innings, allowing six runs on six hits and striking out two. Vincent and freshman Kiara Toler both entered the game from the bullpen in relief. The Statesmen tallied eight hits. Bagnall, Bilyard, and sophomore Kayla Hand all managed two hits each to lead the team.

The Statesmen are now 11-15 on the season, while Louisburg falls to 19-3. RBC will next play at home on Saturday, March 30, at 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. against USC Union.