DINWIDDIE - Local school board members were treated to an impressive display of creativity and faced some tough decisions in selecting the 2019 winners in the Virginia School Boards Association’s Central Regional Art Contest earlier this month. Student art from the elementary, middle and high school levels represented each school division in the competition, which was judged at the regional forum for area school board members.

The VSBA Regional Art Contest was started in 1989 to promote the artistic talents of Virginia’s public school students. For each of the nine VSBA regions, a winner is chosen for the elementary, middle and high school levels. The winning art is framed and displayed in the offices of the VSBA in Charlottesville and the Richmond offices of the State Superintendent of Public Instruction.

For the Southside Region, Ellektra-Lynn Porch from Dinwiddie Elementary School was the first place elementary winner for her piece, "A Daughter's Heart." Annemarie Ellie May Nemeth from Dinwiddie Middle School was the third place middle school winner for her piece, "Dancing in the Wind."