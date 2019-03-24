The Richmond Symphonic Winds will present a free spring concert on March 26 at 7 p.m. at Chester Presbyterian Church, 3424 West Hundred Road, in Chester.

The 35 member ensemble, under the direction of Iris Schwartz, consists of professional musicians, music educators, college professors and other talented musicians from Richmond, Chesterfield and the Tri-Cities areas. Founded in August 1994, the Richmond Symphonic Winds presented its inaugural concert in October 1994 at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church. In the past 25 years, numerous concerts have been performed at various schools, churches, historic places and Dogwood Dell.

The spring concert will feature music by American composers Alfred Reed, Claude Smith, David Holsinger and William Grant Still. The program will also include marches, musical selections from “The Music Man” and the premiere of "Celebration," written by principal clarinetist Richard Schwartz, in memory of his mother Lillian Schwartz.

The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, please call 804-520-1601 or email irisrick@aol.com.