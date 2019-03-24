PETERSBURG — A woman is dead following an early morning stabbing and city police are searching for a suspect in connection with the incident.

In an email, Captain Emanuel Chambliss with Petersburg Bureau of Police states that officers responded to the 200 block of E. Fillmore Street on Sunday, at approximately 3:13 a.m., for the report of a person stabbed.

Officers arrived on scene and located a female victim who had succumbed to her injury, Chambliss said.

At this time a suspect has been identified as Jaquan Moultrie, and police need the public's help in locating him. Moultrie is described as a black male, age 23, with black hair and brown hair. He was last seen wearing all black clothing.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of Jaquan Moultrie, believe that you heard or saw anything in the area of the incident, contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or by sending a tip by down loading the P3tips App to your phone or by going to P3tips.com.

Police urge citizens to not attempt to apprehend the suspect.