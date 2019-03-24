CHESTERFIELD COUNTY -Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation has named Paul D. Wilmoth as its new Sports Tourism Coordinator. Department leaders selected Wilmoth after a national recruitment process.

Having worked for more than 30 years in the parks and recreation field, Wilmoth brings a wide range of experience to the position. He has been with Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation as a Senior Recreation Specialist since 2004. Wilmoth currently oversees logistical operations at the River City Sportsplex, relationships with athletic co-sponsored organizations and county-wide athletics programs. Before coming to Chesterfield, Wilmoth worked for parks and recreation departments in Fredericksburg and Goochland. He holds a bachelor’s degree in education from Old Dominion University.

Wilmoth is active in the Virginia Recreation and Park Society, a professional organization with over 1,200 members. He was a recipient of the organization’s Distinguished Service Award in 2009. In addition, Wilmoth is a Certified Park and Recreation Professional, CPRP.

In his new role as Sports Tourism Coordinator, Wilmoth will work to expand opportunities for new sports tourism events in Chesterfield County. Duties will include marketing Chesterfield County as a sports tourism destination, managing event logistics for tourism activities, supervising operations at River City Sportsplex and cultivating relationships with local, state and national event organizers.

Wilmoth will begin his new duties as Sports Tourism Coordinator effective March 25, 2019.